Plantation campaign launched in Karachi's Saddar

KARACHI: In wake of nationwide plantation campaigns, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in collaboration with health professionals launched a small-scale campaign to plant 500 saplings in Saddar area on Tuesday.

The campaign kicked off among health professionals in an effort to play their part as citizens and address the growing issue of changing weather patterns.

The drive launched under the auspices of the Hashmanis Medical Welfare Foundation (HMWF) with the support of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), where Foundation Chairman renowned eye surgeon Dr. Sharif Hashmani and Chairman District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East Moeed Anwar planted saplings at the launching ceremony.

While addressing on the occasion, Chairman DMC East Moeed Anwar facilitated Hashmanis Medical Welfare Foundation for taking this lead and urged every citizen to plant at least one sapling.

"Planting a sapling is easy but it is very difficult to nurture it and I hope Hashmanis will take care of it,"

He encouraged that religious education institutions (meddersa) and all political parties should also actively participate in such campaigns.

"Come and make Karachi green once again", he urged.

Speaking next, Chairman HMWF Dr. Sharif Hashmani told that 500 saplings will be planted during this campaign in areas of Saddar and Lines Area.

He stressed over the heaping pollution and temperature that has withheld the country from receiving any rains, "I am convinced that this all is happening just because of our ignorance and we are responsible for it," he added.

"Plantation is very necessary for our health and environment. We will continue this campaign now and I request philanthropists too to be part of such drives", Dr. Sharif Hashmani urged.

The inaugural was also attended by Businessman Yahya Polani, CEO Hashmanis Group of Hospitals Arsalan Hashmani, and Majeed Abdani amongst others.

