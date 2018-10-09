Tue October 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today
The Bangladesh model

The Bangladesh model
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM

Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM
Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Plantation campaign launched in Karachi's Saddar

KARACHI: In wake of nationwide plantation campaigns, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in collaboration with health professionals launched a small-scale campaign to plant 500 saplings in Saddar area on Tuesday.

The campaign kicked off among health professionals in an effort to play their part as citizens and address the growing issue of changing weather patterns.

The drive launched under the auspices of the Hashmanis Medical Welfare Foundation (HMWF) with the support of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), where Foundation Chairman renowned eye surgeon Dr. Sharif Hashmani and Chairman District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East Moeed Anwar planted saplings at the launching ceremony.

While addressing on the occasion, Chairman DMC East Moeed Anwar facilitated Hashmanis Medical Welfare Foundation for taking this lead and urged every citizen to plant at least one sapling. 

"Planting a sapling is easy but it is very difficult to nurture it and I hope Hashmanis will take care of it," 

He encouraged that religious education institutions (meddersa) and all political parties should also actively participate in such campaigns. 

"Come and make Karachi green once again", he urged.

Speaking next, Chairman HMWF Dr. Sharif Hashmani told that 500 saplings will be planted during this campaign in areas of Saddar and Lines Area.

He stressed over the heaping pollution and temperature that has withheld the country from receiving any rains, "I am convinced that this all is happening just because of our ignorance and we are responsible for it," he added.

"Plantation is very necessary for our health and environment. We will continue this campaign now and I request philanthropists too to be part of such drives", Dr. Sharif Hashmani urged.

The inaugural was also attended by Businessman Yahya Polani, CEO Hashmanis Group of Hospitals Arsalan Hashmani, and Majeed Abdani amongst others.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Court seeks more time to decide references against Nawaz Sharif

Court seeks more time to decide references against Nawaz Sharif
Dr Farrukh Saleem made government spokesman on economy, energy issues

Dr Farrukh Saleem made government spokesman on economy, energy issues
PML-N urges CJP to take notice of Punjab IGP’s transfer

PML-N urges CJP to take notice of Punjab IGP’s transfer
Pakistan calls for ‘concrete’ global action to end Kashmiri people’s travails

Pakistan calls for ‘concrete’ global action to end Kashmiri people’s travails
Load More load more

Spotlight

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women

Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women
Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Photos & Videos

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape