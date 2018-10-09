I will speak on Shehbaz's arrest, but not now: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Former premier Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday stated that he would soon raise voice over the arrest of former Punjab chief minister and his brother Shehbaz Sharif.

While briefing the media in an informal conversation since his release from prison last month, he opened up on his brother's arrest pointing that Shehbaz had worked day and night to bring prosperity in the province.

"Pakistanis and foreigners alike praise Shehbaz's work. Those who accused him were embarrassed after the Chinese government clarified the allegations," he said. "If this is accountability, then we regret this process".

“I don’t feel like talking. I will speak, but not now,” he responded to concerns over attempting against the matter.



The PML-N Quaid frowned over prime minister Imran Khan's claims regarding 50 more arrests in the coming.

"The prime minister has said he will get 50 people arrested. Who has given him the authority to do so?" he questioned.

He stated that the government is fixated at political revenge despite the country's stability being affected due to such proceedings.

He said the country will take time to overcome its economic crisis.

"Forebearance is necessary for the country to progress. This country has already sunk and if political targetting continues, things will continue to become bleak," Nawaz said.

"The stock market is sliding down and dollar rate is on an upward spiral. In times like this, everyone should try to act sensibly," Nawaz remarked.

He said that no one would appear ‘clean’ in Pakistan if probes are run into assets’ appearing to exceed their income, "Be it the rich or poor, nobody discloses all of the income received from selling off assets," he said.

While commenting on hype over accountability, he alleged that the Peshawar Metro project’s contract was handed over to a blacklisted company by the PTI-led Khuber Pakhtunwa government.

"Why did the KP government award the contract to a blacklisted company? The matter should be investigated and a reference must be filed against such actions,"

He also took jibe at former dictator Pervez Musharraf and demanded that “All laws formed under Musharraf's tenure should be reviewed. We should get rid of notorious laws".