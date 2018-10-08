SC transfers Sindh CM disqualification case to larger bench

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday transferred a case seeking disqualification of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for allegedly failing to disclose his dual nationality.

A three Judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked that he had already constituted a larger bench which was hearing dual nationality case of parliamentarians.

"I am transferring the instant case to that bench without wasting time," he remarked.

Roshan Ali Buriro has moved the appeal through his lawyers Hamid Khan and Ajmal Toor, pleading the top court to set aside the Sindh High Court verdict and disqualify the Sindh chief minister as member of the provincial assembly.

He contended that Murad Ali Shah holds the office of Sindh chief minister despite the fact that he possesses foreign nationality and Iqama (foreign work permit).