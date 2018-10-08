Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Ghauri Missile System

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan today successfully conducted Training Launch of Ghauri Missile System, ISPR reported.



The launch was conducted by Army Strategic Forces Command and was aimed at testing the operational and technical readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command.

Ghauri Ballistic Missile can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads up to a distance of 1300 kms.

The launch was witnessed by Lieutenant General Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, Dr Nabeel Hayat Malik, Chairman NESCOM, Mr Tahir Ikram, Chairman KRL, senior officers from the strategic forces, scientists and engineers of strategic organizations.

Commander Army Strategic Forces Command appreciated the standard of training and operational preparedness of Army Strategic Forces.

The launch consolidates Pakistan’s nuclear capability which is aimed at peace and stability through a credible deterrence regime.

In their congratulatory messages, President and Prime Minister of Pakistan have conveyed their appreciation on successful launch of the the missile system.

Chairman JCS Committee and the Services Chiefs have also congratulated the Strategic Forces, Scientists and Engineers on the accomplishment.