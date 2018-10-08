PML-N to protest Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest inside Parliament

LAHORE: PML-N has decided to lodge a strong protest inside the Parliament against the arrest of party’s president Shehbaz Sharif by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The decision was taken at a meeting of PML-N’s Central Executive Committee chaired by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday, Geo reported.

This was the first formal party meeting attended by Nawaz Sharif since his release from Adiala jail last month.



Quoting sources, Geo reported that PML-N’s leaders agreed to protest against Shehbaz's arrest and Sunday's press conference by Prime Minister Imran Khan inside the Parliament.

Some participants suggested taking to the streets in protest, whereas others proposed not to protest on the streets in the country's interests.

On Saturday, an accountability court granted the National Accountability Bureau a 10-day physical remand of former Punjab Chief Minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case. Shehbaz was arrested by NAB on Friday.

