Mon October 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Change

Change
Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS
PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption

PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption
Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran

Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia

Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia
Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PML-N to protest Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest inside Parliament

File Photo 

LAHORE: PML-N has decided to lodge a strong protest inside the Parliament against the arrest of party’s president Shehbaz Sharif by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The decision was taken at a meeting of PML-N’s Central Executive Committee chaired by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday, Geo reported.

This was the first formal party meeting attended by Nawaz Sharif since his release from Adiala jail last month.

Quoting sources, Geo reported that PML-N’s leaders agreed to protest against Shehbaz's arrest and Sunday's press conference by Prime Minister Imran Khan inside the Parliament.

Some participants suggested taking to the streets in protest, whereas others proposed not to protest on the streets in the country's interests.

On Saturday, an accountability court granted the National Accountability Bureau a 10-day physical remand of former Punjab Chief Minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case. Shehbaz was arrested by NAB on Friday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Clean Green Pakistan: PM Imran's cleanliness drive begins

Clean Green Pakistan: PM Imran's cleanliness drive begins

Supreme Court reserves verdict on Asia Bibi's appeal against death sentence

Supreme Court reserves verdict on Asia Bibi's appeal against death sentence
Traffic police official penalizes son for not wearing helmet in Sadiqabad

Traffic police official penalizes son for not wearing helmet in Sadiqabad

Shireen Mazari hints at inclusion of human rights' course at SMIU

Shireen Mazari hints at inclusion of human rights' course at SMIU
Load More load more

Spotlight

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Impossible to work with someone guilty of misconduct: Hrithik Roshan on working with Bahl

Impossible to work with someone guilty of misconduct: Hrithik Roshan on working with Bahl

Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Photos & Videos

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women

Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women
Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro