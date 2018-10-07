Sun October 07, 2018
Pakistan

October 7, 2018

Pak Consulate General in Jalalabad to resume visa operations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Consulate General in Jalalabad, Afghanistan which was closed on August 30, will resume its visa operations from October 8, after assurances by the Afghan government that all necessary and required security would be provided, Spokesperson for the Foreign Office Dr Mohammad Faisal Sunday posted on his twitter account.

“All visa applicants in Jalalabad and surrounding areas within the jurisdiction of the Consulate General could now apply for visa with the Consulate General with effect from Monday 8th October,” he further tweeted.

Pakistan closed its consulate in protest over meddling of Nangarhar provincial governor and recorded its protest over the meddling with the Afghan Foreign Office.

Interference of the Afghan governor in the matters of Pakistani consulate is a violation of Vienna Convention, the embassy said in a statement.

