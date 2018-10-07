Sun October 07, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 7, 2018

PTI announces Balochistan Governor House's conversion into a museum

QUETTA: The Balochistan Governor House will be transformed into a museum, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Balochistan division announced Sunday.

Addressing a meeting of the party on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued directives to the authorities of converting all official buildings into a site under public access.

Spokesperson of the party’s Balochistan division announced the conversion of the Governor House into a museum while the connecting lawn of the structure will be used as a ladies’ park.

Soon after election, PM Khan had announced to open state-owned structures for public use.

The Governor Houses in Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had opened its doors to public in the month of September where citizens are permitted admission on Sundays to explore the historic sites. 

