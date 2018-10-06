Dozens of PML-N workers booked for protesting Shehbaz Sharif's arrest

LAHORE: As many as 150 PML-N workers were booked for staging a protest in Lahore against the arrest of party’s president Shehbaz Sharif in connection with Ashiana Housing case, Geo reported.



The former Punjab chief minister was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday on charges of alleged corruption in Ashiana housing scam case.

Scores of workers took to the streets in Lahore and staged a protest at Mall Road after Sharif’s detention.

The police said that 150 PML-N workers were booked at Civil Lines Police Station.

MNA Waheed Alam and MPA Mian Marghoob Ahmad are among those named in the case.

Meanwhile, an accountability court has approved a 10-day physical remand of former Punjab Chief Minister.