Sat October 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door

Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door
Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed

Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed
Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish

Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish
Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?

What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?
PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman

PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman
Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched

Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched
Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now
Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dozens of PML-N workers booked for protesting Shehbaz Sharif's arrest

LAHORE: As many as 150 PML-N workers were booked for staging a protest in Lahore against the arrest of party’s president Shehbaz Sharif in connection with Ashiana Housing case, Geo reported.

The former Punjab chief minister was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday on charges of alleged corruption in Ashiana housing scam case.

Scores of workers took to the streets in Lahore and staged a protest at Mall Road after Sharif’s detention.

The police said that 150 PML-N workers were booked at Civil Lines Police Station.

MNA Waheed Alam and MPA Mian Marghoob Ahmad are among those named in the case.

Meanwhile, an accountability court has approved a 10-day physical remand of former Punjab Chief Minister.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Cohesive national effort to achieve progress, lasting peace: PM Khan

Cohesive national effort to achieve progress, lasting peace: PM Khan
Govt committed to develop Balochistan: PM

Govt committed to develop Balochistan: PM
PML-N's resolution warns against nationwide protests if Shehbaz Sharif not released

PML-N's resolution warns against nationwide protests if Shehbaz Sharif not released
Waseem Akhtar indicted in another case of May 12 bloodshed

Waseem Akhtar indicted in another case of May 12 bloodshed

Load More load more

Spotlight

I want to dance, act in a Bollywood film: Will Smith

I want to dance, act in a Bollywood film: Will Smith

Kuldeep five-for gives India record Test win against West Indies

Kuldeep five-for gives India record Test win against West Indies
Saudi crown prince dismisses Trump remarks about reliance on US

Saudi crown prince dismisses Trump remarks about reliance on US
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Photos & Videos

Moment when Shehbaz Sharif almost fell down while boarding APC

Moment when Shehbaz Sharif almost fell down while boarding APC
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody