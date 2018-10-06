Waseem Akhtar indicted in another case of May 12 bloodshed

KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar was indicted on Saturday by a special anti-terrorism court in reference to a case concerning bloodshed on May 12th 2007.

Four related cases were also heard by the court with other accused suspects also facing prosecution.

The indicted individual including the Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader, all rejected the charges.

The hearing in reference to the cases concerning the massacre was suspended till October 27 by the court, who also directed the witnesses to present themselves before it.

Talking to the media outside the court, Akhtar stated that the liable individuals should be identified.

The indicted individuals have been put on trial for another case as well with nine suspects getting affirmed absconders by the court.

Sindh High Court has also launched a committee under the headship of AIG Karachi Amir Sheikh to probe into the turmoil.

Violence had broken out in the metropolis on May 12, 2007 when the city's Shahrah-e-Faisal turned into a combat zone with rival political groups confronting each other subsequent to the arrival of former chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry.