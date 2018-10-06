Moment when Shehbaz Sharif almost fell down while boarding APC

LAHORE: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, while leaving court after the hearing of Ashiana Housing Scheme case in accountability court on Saturday, was surrounded by charged supporters who had gathered outside to protest their leader's arrest by National Accountability Bureau that came a day earlier.

Amidst all the mayhem, the former Chief Minister of Punjab lost balance and was about to fall down as he was boarding the armoured vehicle he was brought to court on.

Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest by NAB on Friday came after he was alleged of corruption in the Ashiana Housing Scheme, where it was said during the hearing that he misused his powers as CM, cancelling the contract awarded to M/s Ch A Latif & Sons for infrastructure development of Ashiana Iqbal Housing Project and handed it to to CASA Developers.

After the hearing ended, the accountability court on NAB’s request sent Shehbaz Sharif on a 10-day physical remand.