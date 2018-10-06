Sat October 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door

Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door
Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed

Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed
Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish

Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish
Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman

PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman
Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched

Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched
What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?

What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?
Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now
Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Moment when Shehbaz Sharif almost fell down while boarding APC

LAHORE: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, while leaving court after the hearing of Ashiana Housing Scheme case  in accountability court on Saturday, was surrounded by charged supporters who had gathered outside to protest their leader's arrest by National Accountability Bureau that came a day earlier.

Amidst all the mayhem, the former Chief Minister of Punjab lost balance and was about to fall down as he was boarding the armoured vehicle he was brought to court on.

Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest by NAB on Friday came after he was alleged of corruption in the Ashiana Housing Scheme, where it was said during the hearing that he misused his powers as CM, cancelling the contract awarded to M/s Ch A Latif & Sons for infrastructure development of Ashiana Iqbal Housing Project and handed it to to CASA Developers.

After the hearing ended, the accountability court on NAB’s request sent Shehbaz Sharif on a 10-day physical remand.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Waseem Akhtar indicted in another case of May 12 bloodshed

Waseem Akhtar indicted in another case of May 12 bloodshed

John Bolton terms talks with FM Qureshi as 'positive'

John Bolton terms talks with FM Qureshi as 'positive'

Three more die of malnutrition in Tharparkar as death toll continues to rise

Three more die of malnutrition in Tharparkar as death toll continues to rise

PM Imran, COAS arrive in Quetta

PM Imran, COAS arrive in Quetta

Load More load more

Spotlight

I want to dance, act in a Bollywood film: Will Smith

I want to dance, act in a Bollywood film: Will Smith

US Senate poised to confirm Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh

US Senate poised to confirm Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh
Loveyatri fails to entice audience, gets a 'poor start' at box office

Loveyatri fails to entice audience, gets a 'poor start' at box office

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Photos & Videos

Moment when Shehbaz Sharif almost fell down while boarding APC

Moment when Shehbaz Sharif almost fell down while boarding APC
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody