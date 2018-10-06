Three more die of malnutrition in Tharparkar as death toll continues to rise

THARPARKAR: The death toll of children in the region is incessantly on the rise with three more reported dead due to malnutrition.

According to the Sindh health department, three infants succumbed to malnutrition in Mithi's Civil Hospital amongst other deaths.

As per reports, the total number of deaths in the region of children have reached seven in October with the entire year's figure being 483.

The health department further revealed that 1,500 children perish on an annual basis on the grounds of undernourishment, infections and a deprivation of appropriate medical amenities in the area.

The United Nation's Children Fund in a report released in April asserted that with as many as 22 infants dying before turning one month old, Pakistan stands with countries that presently have the highest rate of infant mortality.

“Pakistan is the riskiest place to be born as measured by its newborn mortality rate. A baby born in Pakistan is almost 50 times more likely to die during his or her first month than a baby born in Japan, Iceland and Singapore,” read the report.