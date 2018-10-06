Benazir Bhutto's presence still firm at Oxford among five Pakistani PMs who studied there

Pakistan has seen the rule of five heads of state who have been educated at Oxford University with Benazir Bhutto being the only one with her presence branded around the premises.

The country's senior journalist Hamid Mir amidst his visit to Oxford University revealed that in spite of Pakistan witnessing the rule of five of the institution's graduates, Pakistan People's Party's departed leader Benazir Bhutto remains the only one with her presence acknowledged around the campus.

"5 former Prime Ministers of Pakistan were educated in Oxford University(Liaqat Ali Khan,Feroz Khan Noon,Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto,Benazir Bhutto and Imran Khan)I found pictures of only Benazir Bhutto in the university at least on 20 different places," read his tweet.

The current Prime Minister Imran Khan had graduated from Oxford University's Keble College in 1975 where he studied philosophy, politics and economics.

Benazir Bhutto who became the country's first female prime minister in 1993 had attained an undergraduate degree from Oxford's Lady Margaret Hall in the subjects of philosophy, economics and politics.

On the other hand, Benazir's father and ninth premier of the country, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto also went to Oxford University where he received an LLB degree.

Seventh prime minister Feroz Khan Noon was also an Oxford graduate studying at its Wadham College where he studied history and Farsi.

The country's first prime minister Liaqat Ali Khan had attended Oxford University as well at its Exeter College in 1921, from where he graduated with a law degree.