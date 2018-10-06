Sat October 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door

Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door
Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed

Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed
Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish

Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish
PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman

PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman
Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched

Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched
Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam
Pakistan to build underground strategic gas storages

Pakistan to build underground strategic gas storages
Was AC judgment written in haste?

Was AC judgment written in haste?

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ashiana Housing scandal: Shahbaz Sharif to be produced before court today

LAHORE: Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly, who was arrested by NAB in Ashiana Housing case, will be produced before Accountability Court in Lahore today (Saturday) for obtaining his physical remand.

National Accountability Bureau Lahore has also informed Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar about arrest of Opposition Leader in the House Shahbaz Sharif.

In a letter, the bureau reportedly said that investigations are being held against the management and officials of Punjab Land Development Company, Lahore Development Authority and Lahore Casa Developers under the provision of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

Tight security arrangements have been made in the provincial cpital for the former CM Punjab Shahbaz Sharif’s appearance before the Accountability Court.

All routes to the court have been sealed. Police sources said that four SPs, 10 DSPs and 20 SHOs will remain on duty during Sharif’s appearance.

At least 600 Anti Riot Force personnel will also be deployed to meet any untoward incident.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam on Friday. The former chief minister is accused of awarding illegal contracts to his favorite firm.

Shahbaz was arrested after appearing for a routine hearing of Saaf Pani Company scam at the NAB’s Lahore office. Sources told that three files were tabled before him.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Asad Umar says PTI government has no role in arrest of Shehbaz Sharif

Asad Umar says PTI government has no role in arrest of Shehbaz Sharif
Nawaz holds PTI government responsible for Shehbaz's arrest

Nawaz holds PTI government responsible for Shehbaz's arrest

CNG price likely to go up by Rs 22 per kg in Sindh

CNG price likely to go up by Rs 22 per kg in Sindh
Saad Rafique, brother not placed on ECL: Info Minister

Saad Rafique, brother not placed on ECL: Info Minister
Load More load more

Spotlight

Ronaldo is more than a footballer, he´s a multi-national business

Ronaldo is more than a footballer, he´s a multi-national business
Nadia Murad: from militants slave to Nobel laureate

Nadia Murad: from militants slave to Nobel laureate
Italy´s ´other´ film fest to kick off in Rome

Italy´s ´other´ film fest to kick off in Rome
A tribute to the Fikree sisters -the maestros of teaching in Karachi

A tribute to the Fikree sisters -the maestros of teaching in Karachi

Photos & Videos

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Nick and Priyanka to wed in November?

Nick and Priyanka to wed in November?

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India
Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now