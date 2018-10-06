Ashiana Housing scandal: Shahbaz Sharif to be produced before court today

LAHORE: Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly, who was arrested by NAB in Ashiana Housing case, will be produced before Accountability Court in Lahore today (Saturday) for obtaining his physical remand.

National Accountability Bureau Lahore has also informed Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar about arrest of Opposition Leader in the House Shahbaz Sharif.

In a letter, the bureau reportedly said that investigations are being held against the management and officials of Punjab Land Development Company, Lahore Development Authority and Lahore Casa Developers under the provision of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

Tight security arrangements have been made in the provincial cpital for the former CM Punjab Shahbaz Sharif’s appearance before the Accountability Court.

All routes to the court have been sealed. Police sources said that four SPs, 10 DSPs and 20 SHOs will remain on duty during Sharif’s appearance.



At least 600 Anti Riot Force personnel will also be deployed to meet any untoward incident.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam on Friday. The former chief minister is accused of awarding illegal contracts to his favorite firm.

Shahbaz was arrested after appearing for a routine hearing of Saaf Pani Company scam at the NAB’s Lahore office. Sources told that three files were tabled before him.