Fri October 05, 2018
Pakistan

APP
October 5, 2018

Asad Umar says PTI government has no role in arrest of Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance, Asad Umer Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), government had no role in arrest of former chief minister Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), was an independent institution of the country, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

The arrest of Shehbaz Sharif, who was involved in Ashiaana Housing Scheme scam, was made according to law of the country.

While, he said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was released on the orders of court.

To a question, he said that present government had nothing to do with the former chief minister, adding that NAB was investigating the matters on corruption charges.

Following the law, the former chief minister was apprehended after the orders of NAB, he stated.

To a question about inflation, he said that the government was trying to tackle the issue of price hike.

