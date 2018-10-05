A tribute to the Fikree sisters -the maestros of teaching in Karachi

Every teacher in all parts of the world plays a significant role in molding the lives of students. But these two sisters that are an integral part of my past, have devoted their entire lives into not just teaching their students how to fly, but to soar through the skies.

Shafiqa and Rukaiya Fikree are the very pillars that held up one of the most revered schools in Karachi, -St. Joesph’s Convent High School. Their wisdom in the field, their intellect and the devotion they put into their work, is evident in every student who was present in their stringent but enlightened classrooms.

Seven years after I walked out from St. Joesph’s, I called the youngest of the three sisters, Ms. Rukaiya -and I was surprised to learn that my name still remained alive in a small part of her memory.

She started narrating her story from 1954 when she first started teaching at Karachi’s Jufelhurst School. “After I graduated, the principal of that school wrote me a letter and said ‘Ms. Fikree I would like you to come here and teach.’”

“It wasn’t initially part of the plan that I will teach but then I got into the desire of teaching and started building up the passion and fervor for it.

“Our foundation, our love and passion for teaching all started at Jufelhurst. And our principal over there my dear girl you will not believe, she was so helpful, she knew practically everything. She helped us grow and become better teachers.”

She went on to recall: “I retired from Jufelhurst in 1995 as I reached the age of 60. Sr Zinia, principal of St. Joesph’s at the time asked me to teach there and I decided I might as well join St. Joesph’s. It was 1996 and I’ve been teaching there ever since. The same classroom that you remember, VIII Lilies and I am still teaching English Language.”

She went on to denounce the way children are being raised today with more extravagances and coddling but with very little civility.

“They shower everything on their children. But no attention is paid to their studies whatsoever,” she added.

“I enjoyed teaching. And I take great pleasure in the look on some of my students give when they are really taking in what you are saying that you’ve put so much of your energy in trying to make them comprehend and trying to make them better people. I hope I am able to continue for at least a few more years.”

Concluding the talk about the fading fervor for teaching in today’s world, Ms. Rukaiya went on to remind people taking up the field of teaching that there needs to be not greediness to earn more money but a pure and simple desire to teach in order to shape a better future.

The Fikrees remain an ardent and unfeigned force of St. Joesph’s even today as Ms. Rukaiya along with her two nieces Ms. Faika and Ms. Fauzia continue the gusto even after the death of Ms Shafiqa in 2009.

It is a known fact around town, that the girls who have had the pleasure of being taught by the Fikrees, go on to not just achieve great things in life but to conquer the world, as they shine a little brighter than the rest.