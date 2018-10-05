Fri October 05, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 5, 2018

Money laundering case: JIT to extend probe into Sindh govt's bank records

KARACHI: A joint investigative team (JIT) formed by the Supreme Court to trace money laundering corruption of Rs 35 billion has been extended to probe into Sindh government’s bank records.

In a letter written to the Sindh government, the JIT has sought records for the past 10 years of bank accounts in possession of the provincial government.

The JIT will also probe into money provided to sick industry units as well as contracts awarded by the government over the past decade.

“The money lent to sick industry units over the past 10 years and details of their directors should also be provided,” the letter stated.

The letteralso stated that the required government’s bank statements of the required time span must be submitted with signatures from concerned officers.

The JIT has also demanded contracts awarded in the Water, and Communication departments during the last 10 years.

“Details should be shared regarding how much money was invested in and how many contracts were awarded pertaining to these two departments in the last 10 years,” the letter stated.

Details of contractors, including their names, addresses and NIC numbers, have also been sought.

The letter came after FIA initiated an ongoing probe against 32 people pertaining to money laundering scams through fabricated accounts, including former president Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.

It is pertinent to mention here that over 20 accounts under the identity of uninvolved locals were opened in 2013, 2014, and 2015 where transactions worth billions of rupees were made, according to sources, adding that the amount has been regarded as black money garnered from commissions and bribes.

