PML-N reacts to arrest of Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Reacting to the arrest of Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has stated that detention of party president days before by-elections shows how the government is scared of PML-N.



In a series of tweets, PML-N said, "Arrest of Shehbaz Sharif without prior consent of Speaker National Assembly is violation of the rule of law."

It added unfortunate history of use of NAB against the political opponents is being repeated once against.

Such tactics are not new for PML-N as party leaders, workers and supporters bravely of faced the nasty tenure of former president Pervez Musharraf.



The PML-N is reviewing the situation thoroughly and will announce future line of action after consultation with the party leadership.



The National Accountability Bureau has arrested Leader of the Opposition and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in Ashiana Company corruption scandal, the anti-graft body said in a statement Friday.

He will be presented in accountability court tomorrow (Saturday).