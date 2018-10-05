Fri October 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai

FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai
PML-N regaining grip in Punjab

PML-N regaining grip in Punjab
Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC

Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC
PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout

Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout
Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018

Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018
Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news

Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news
The power of LNG

The power of LNG
Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!
Pakistan urges US to resume aid, backs Taliban outreach

Pakistan urges US to resume aid, backs Taliban outreach

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PML-N reacts to arrest of Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Reacting to the arrest of Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has stated that detention of party president days before by-elections shows how the government is scared of PML-N.

In a series of tweets, PML-N said, "Arrest of Shehbaz Sharif without prior consent of Speaker National Assembly is violation of the rule of law."

It added unfortunate history of use of NAB against the political opponents is being repeated once against.

Such tactics are not new for PML-N as party leaders, workers and supporters bravely of faced the nasty tenure of former president Pervez Musharraf.

The PML-N is reviewing the situation thoroughly and will announce future line of action after consultation with the party leadership.

The National Accountability Bureau has arrested Leader of the Opposition and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in Ashiana Company corruption scandal, the anti-graft body said in a statement Friday.

He will be presented in accountability court tomorrow (Saturday).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

FM Qureshi briefs PM Imran Khan on US visit

FM Qureshi briefs PM Imran Khan on US visit
Fawad Chaudhry hints at more arrests after Shehbaz Sharif

Fawad Chaudhry hints at more arrests after Shehbaz Sharif
Asset Recovery Unit receives details of 10 000 properties in UK Dubai, Shahzad Akbar

Asset Recovery Unit receives details of 10 000 properties in UK Dubai, Shahzad Akbar
President Alvi forms 13-member National Economic Council

President Alvi forms 13-member National Economic Council
Load More load more

Spotlight

Brave healer of DR Congo´s most horrific wounds

Brave healer of DR Congo´s most horrific wounds
Nadia Murad: from jihadist slave to Nobel laureate

Nadia Murad: from jihadist slave to Nobel laureate
Happy birthday PM Imran!

Happy birthday PM Imran!
Asim Azhar clarifies why he thinks Hadiqa Kiani is 'not a legend'

Asim Azhar clarifies why he thinks Hadiqa Kiani is 'not a legend'

Photos & Videos

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Nick and Priyanka to wed in November?

Nick and Priyanka to wed in November?

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India
Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now