Fri October 05, 2018
FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai

PML-N regaining grip in Punjab

Sharif family’s sentences may not be ultimately sustainable: IHC

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Karachi's notorious gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in Lyari shootout

Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018

Fact check: When Imran Khan fell for fake news

The power of LNG

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Pakistan urges US to resume aid, backs Taliban outreach

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 5, 2018

President Alvi forms 13-member National Economic Council

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has established a 13-member National Economic Council (NEC) which will be chaired by prime minister Imran Khan, according to a notification released by the government on Friday.

The NEC will also include chief ministers of all provinces in its body, the notification stated.

Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister of Planning Khusro Bakhtiar, and PM's adviser on commerce, textiles, industries, and investment Abdul Razak Dawood will also be part of the council.

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht will represent his province in the council, and Sindh Minister for Food and Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Khuhro will also be included.

The NEC will also have Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Balochistan MPA Jan Jamali, and PM's Advisor on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain as its members.

Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

Happy birthday PM Imran!

Temperature likely to rise from tomorrow in Karachi

'Perwaz Hai Janoon': First Pakistani movie to be screened in Saudi Arabia

Brave healer of DR Congo´s most horrific wounds

Nadia Murad: from jihadist slave to Nobel laureate

Happy birthday PM Imran!

Asim Azhar clarifies why he thinks Hadiqa Kiani is 'not a legend'

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Nick and Priyanka to wed in November?

Putin talks arms, nuclear deals in India

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

