Happy birthday PM Imran!

It’s time for the entire nation to rejoice with Prime Minister Imran Khan as he is celebrating his 66th birthday today (Friday).

Born on October 5, 1952, Imran Khan rose to fame as a cricketer and is regarded world-over as the greatest cricketer to emerge from Pakistan.

On the other hand, Imran’s political stint started in 1996 when he founded his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He ran for the seat of National Assembly of Pakistan in Pakistani general election, 1997 as a candidate of PTI from two constituencies - NA-53, Mianwali and NA-94, Lahore - but was unsuccessful and lost both the seats to candidates of PML (N). In 2013, he formed a government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and led his party in the opposition in Punjab and Sindh.

However, in 2018 Imran-led PTI won the maximum number of seats in the national and provincial assemblies with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announcing that it has won a total of 116 of the 270 seats contested.

He thus ascended the seat as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

As he turns 66 years old today, PM Imran has been felicitated by Pakistan Cricket Board and International Cricket Council who have sent special wishes the captain’s way:



