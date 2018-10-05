PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has reportedly finalised the name of senior politician Syed Fakhar Imam to head the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC).



Syed Fakhar Imam has previously served as Speaker, federal minister and leader of the opposition.

Reacting to the government’s decision, former Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said that it was the principle that PAC chairmanship to be given to the opposition leader, adding that the PML-N would not nominate its members to stand committees if it was robbed of its right to head the Public Accounts Committee.

Meanwhile, the PTI leader Aamir Dogar said that Syed Fakhar Imam is a senior politician and has a vast experience of parliament. He said if Fakhar Imam is appointed as PAC chairman of Parliament, the opposition should not oppose him.



On the other hand, the opposition sticks to its claim of having the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee.

Syed Fakhar Imam became Member National Assembly (MNA) from Khanewal as an independent candidate and later he joined PTI.