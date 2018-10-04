Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan calls on with defence minister

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan called on the Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak at Ministry of Defence in Rawalpindi, today.
During the meeting, the Air Chief apprised the Federal Minister about the professional excellence and operational preparedness of Pakistan Air Force.
Current strategic environment and security challenges also came under discussion.
The defence minister also appreciated the level of motivation among PAF’s personnel.
RAWALPINDI: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan called on the Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak at Ministry of Defence in Rawalpindi, today.
During the meeting, the Air Chief apprised the Federal Minister about the professional excellence and operational preparedness of Pakistan Air Force.
Current strategic environment and security challenges also came under discussion.
The defence minister also appreciated the level of motivation among PAF’s personnel.
Comments