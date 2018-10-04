Thu October 04, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 4, 2018

Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan calls on with defence minister

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, NI (M) called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on October 04, 2018.
 

RAWALPINDI: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan called on the Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak at Ministry of Defence in Rawalpindi, today. 

During the meeting, the Air Chief apprised the Federal Minister about the professional excellence and operational preparedness of Pakistan Air Force. 

Current strategic environment and security challenges also came under discussion. 

The defence minister also appreciated the level of motivation among PAF’s personnel.

