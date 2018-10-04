Thu October 04, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 4, 2018

Education Ministry pledges to bring 25 million out-of-school children to school

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Mr. Shafqat Mahmood giving awards at Best Teachers Awards at the USAID-funded Pakistan Reading Project in Islamabad on October, 2018.
1

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Ministry for Education has pledged to bring the 25 million out of school children to schools in its reform to enhance the Quality of education.

The Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Mr. Shafqat Mahmood chaired as a Chief Guest the Best Teacher Awards Ceremony organized by the USAID-funded Pakistan Reading Project held Thursday at a local hotel in Islamabad. 

Talking on the occasion the Education Minister said that teachers play an instrumental role in building the foundation of the nation and congratulated all those teachers who were chosen for the awards among the 24,000 teachers based on their performance, dedication and integrity.

The Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training further said Education is the topmost priority of this government, adding that the teachers must strive to be the best as this is not the end of the road.

"Our main focus will be to bring the 25 million out of school children to schools, to introduce a uniform education and certification system, uniform textbooks where core subjects are the same, to enhance the Quality of education and to work on the skill Development," he stated.

 “We will introduce special programs for the capacity building of the teachers”, added Shafqat Mahmood. 

 He said that Teachers are a great asset of this country and we will provide them support and will facilitate them so that they can play an effective role in the education and nation-building. 

“Federal Education Ministry has worked tirelessly for this last one month on planning education reforms and these reforms will be soon put into implementation to achieve the education agenda of the present government”, the federal minister added. 

Mr. Shafqat Mahmood thanked USAID and the Pakistan Reading Project for organizing the event and working for the encouragement of the teachers and appreciated USAID that is working for decades in Pakistan for the improvement of education and other sectors. 

Mr. Jerry Bisson, Mission Director, USAID also addressed the audience and said that by improving the quality of education and extending access to it we ensure the welfare of a nation. 

USAID is investing in the teachers of Pakistan because teachers play a pivotal role in the success of the Education System. 

He said that research has shown that if every child gets access to education and learn all the skills to play an effective role in the society, it results in 28% increase in GDP of a country with an average economy. 

He reiterated that USAID will continue to work for the skill development of teachers and the promotion of education in Pakistan. 

