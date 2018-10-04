Five university students injured, 28 detained in Peshawar protest

PESHAWAR: Five university students were wounded and 28 were detained on Thursday during a protest demonstration against fee hike in Peshawar.



Muttahida Tulba Mahaz, a student body, set up the protest camp against the recent fee hike, demanding that university reduce the fee by half.

They also called for payment of fee in easy installments.

In addition, demonstrators demanded that the university administration initiate an inquiry against the alleged financial corruption and allegations of sexual harassment.

They also called for provision of free laptops to deserving students.

Meanwhile, police were called in to disperse the students, leading to a clash.

Five students were injured when police resorted to lathi-charge to break off the protest. Those injured were shifted to Khyber Teaching Hospital.