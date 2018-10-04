DG NAB meets judges hearing Sharifs' corruption cases

ISLAMABAD: Director General of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi met with the judges hearing corruption cases against the Sharif family on Thursday.

As per reports citing sources, the DG NAB met with accountability court judges Mohammad Bashir and Arshad Malik at Islamabad’s Judicial Complex.

It was revealed that the meeting continued for one-and-a-half-hour in the chamber of Justice Malik after the timings for judicial proceedings had come to an end.

Furthermore it was also reported that the meeting was also attended by Sardar Muzaffar, the supervisor of Panamagate tribunal.

Earlier, it was Justice Bashir who had given the Avenfield properties reference in opposition to Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar.

On the other hand, the Sharif family’s Alazizia and Flagship references are getting heard by Justice Malik.