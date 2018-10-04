Man sets ablaze his motorcycle publically after being challaned in Lahore

LAHORE: A man set his motorbike ablaze publically after traffic warden fined him of massive Rs 2000 of challan for not wearing the helmet.



The video of blazing motorcycle has gone viral on social media.

The traffic warden could also be seen standing a few yard away from the burning vehicle.

According to a report published by The News on October 02, City Traffic Police has imposed fines on 68,688 bikers without helmets in the entire city while only on Mall Road 11,309 bikers were challaned during the last one week.