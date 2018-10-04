Thu October 04, 2018
Pakistan

APP
October 4, 2018

PPP's Taimur tenders unconditional apology over Senate rigging claims

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People Party leader Taimur Talpur on Thursday appeared before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and tendered an unconditional apology.

During the hearing of the case, Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza Khan said “we are hearing for many days that horse trading had happened in the Senate election but we want evidences to take action”.

He said after Taimur’s statement the ECP was hopeful that it would find some evidence in this regard. 

The CEC observed that from the statement of Taimur, it looked, he knew about the name of a person who had committed the crime.

A video clip of Taimur Talpur was also played on the big screen in the commission.

The commission asked Taimur Talpur to submit a written reply to ECP.

