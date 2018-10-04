Thu October 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement

Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement
Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro
Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly

Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly
Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer

Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer
Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued
FBR cracks down on non-filers

FBR cracks down on non-filers
Pakistan’s way forward

Pakistan’s way forward
Deal made with ‘institutions’: Mashhood

Deal made with ‘institutions’: Mashhood
Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Lyari gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in shootout with police

KARACHI: Police on Thursday claimed to have killed Ghaffar Zikri, the leader of one of the several gangs in Lyari, in an encounter that officials said could pave the way for further improvement in security situation in the area.

According to DIG Javed Alam Odho, Arshad Pappu's close aide  Ghaffar Zikri  along with his close accomplice was gunned down in Lyari's Ali Muhammad  area, adding that  two cops were also injured during the exchange of fire.

The official added that Ghaffar Zikri was the most wanted and ruthless terrorist of Lyari who had established ‘torture cells’ to spread fear among the people. Police said he had been booked in several cases of heinous crime, while there were more than a dozen cases against his accomplice.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

FM Qureshi sees improvement in Pak-US ties, pledges to support negotiations with Taliban

FM Qureshi sees improvement in Pak-US ties, pledges to support negotiations with Taliban
Pakistan China to enhance cooperation in defence production: Zobaida Jalal

Pakistan China to enhance cooperation in defence production: Zobaida Jalal
PPP, PML-N agree to field joint candidates against PTI in by-elections

PPP, PML-N agree to field joint candidates against PTI in by-elections
Moderate earthquake jolts Karachi

Moderate earthquake jolts Karachi
Load More load more

Spotlight

ICC warns England, Sri Lanka players of match fixing ahead of tour

ICC warns England, Sri Lanka players of match fixing ahead of tour
Pakistan crush Bangladesh to take 1-0 lead in women’s T20I series

Pakistan crush Bangladesh to take 1-0 lead in women’s T20I series
Saudi Arabia football federation appoints first women board members

Saudi Arabia football federation appoints first women board members
Steyn stars on return, Tahir grabs six wickets in South Africa romp

Steyn stars on return, Tahir grabs six wickets in South Africa romp

Photos & Videos

Horrific video: Girl slips off moving train in India

Horrific video: Girl slips off moving train in India
Instagram back up after worldwide outage

Instagram back up after worldwide outage
In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas

Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas