Lyari gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in shootout with police

KARACHI: Police on Thursday claimed to have killed Ghaffar Zikri, the leader of one of the several gangs in Lyari, in an encounter that officials said could pave the way for further improvement in security situation in the area.

According to DIG Javed Alam Odho, Arshad Pappu's close aide Ghaffar Zikri along with his close accomplice was gunned down in Lyari's Ali Muhammad area, adding that two cops were also injured during the exchange of fire.

The official added that Ghaffar Zikri was the most wanted and ruthless terrorist of Lyari who had established ‘torture cells’ to spread fear among the people. Police said he had been booked in several cases of heinous crime, while there were more than a dozen cases against his accomplice.