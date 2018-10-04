Thu October 04, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 4, 2018

FM Qureshi sees improvement in Pak-US ties, pledges to support negotiations with Taliban

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that Pakistan will use all its influence to get Taliban to the negotiating table. He expressed this during a press conference in Washington ahead of hi return to homeland.

During his press conference in Washington before leaving for Pakistan, Qureshi said that Pak-US  ties have been improved after his historic visit  to Washington, adding that he was returning to Islamabad slightly more hopeful than before.

The Foreign Minister said, during his 10-day visit, he  held comprehensive meetings with the United States' top civilian and military leaderships, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Advisor John Bolton, discussing bilateral ties regional security  and  Afghan conflict

Qureshi  said  ; "We don't deny the importance of Afghanistan for regional peace," adding  Afghanistan´s stability and peace  linked to Pakistan's."

He further said that PAk-US relations must not be seen in Afghanistan's prospectus, adding that without Pakistan's help  US can not achieve the desired result in Afghanistan.

