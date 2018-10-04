Pakistan China to enhance cooperation in defence production Zobaida

ISLAMABAD: Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal and discussed matters of mutual interest.

They discussed the various aspects of cooperation in the field of defence production.

The minister reiterated the need for closer cooperation in all the fields of defence production.

The minister emphasized the need to focus more on development projects in Balochistan.

He also said Balochistan was on top priority in CPEC projects and welcomed the interest of other friendly countries in CPEC projects.

The minister acknowledged the support and cooperation by China in various projects of defence production industry.