PTI's Dr. Shahzad Waseem wins Senate seat from Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s candidate Dr. Shahzad Waseem won a Senate seat from Punjab on Wednesday, putting behind Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Khawaja Ahmed Hassan.

Waseem, with 181 votes, went ahead of Hassan who managed to bag 169 votes from the total cast of 351 legislators in Punjab Assembly.

The seat had fallen vacant after Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar obtained Governorship in Punjab.

Dr. Waseem expressed his gratitude to PTI members and allies for dedicating their votes for him and pledged to play an active role in the upper house of legislation.



Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar congratulated Dr. Waseem on winning the polls and said that his win is the victory for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.

The chief minister claimed that the party will also win the forthcoming by-election with thumping margin.