Justice (retd) Amanullah made Governor Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Justice (retired) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has been appointed Governor Balochistan, Spokesperson for the Prime Minister office has confirmed.



According to the spokesperson, President Arif Alvi, on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, appointed Justice Amanullah Khan as Governor Balochistan.

He was born in 1954 in Quetta and completed his Bachelors' and Master's degree from Lahore and started his law practice in 1981. He was appointed as judge of the Balochistan High Court in 1997.

Ammanullah Khan became the Chief Justice of BHC in September 2005 and continued until August 5, 2009.

Ammanullah was nominated as Governor Balochistan after Mohammad Khan Achakzai stepped down as provincial governor.