Wed October 03, 2018
Pakistan

APP
October 3, 2018

NA passes resolution to play national anthem on commencement of each house proceeding

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution to play national anthem after recitation of Holy Quran and Naat in the beginning of the proceedings of each house.

The motion was moved by Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi.

“This House is of the opinion that national anthem should be played on commencement of each sitting in the National Assembly after recitation of Holy Quran and Naat,” he read out the motion, which was unanimously agreed by the government and the Opposition.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan thanked the Opposition parties for agreeing on playing national anthem in the National Assembly.

Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif said that PML-N fully supports the initiative of the government.

“This is good step and we support it,” he added.

