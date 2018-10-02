Tue October 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad

Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad
‘China open to changes in BRI projects’

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’
Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs
Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE
Can the PTI bell the cat?

Can the PTI bell the cat?
Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Pakistan

APP
October 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

KP govt constitutes task force under 'Clean Pakistan Movement'

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has constituted a task force to be headed by provincial minister under “Clean Pakistan Movement.” 

Minister for Local Government Shahram Khan Tarakai will lead the fourteen-member task force that will include administrative Secretaries of all the relevant departments, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

As per the terms of reference (ToRs) of the tasks force,the task force will develop and propose strategies for mass awareness on cleanliness of surroundings and public places throughout the province with special focus on the behavioral change of citizens.

The task force will also develop strategies for safe disposal of solid wastes including hospital wastes,industrial wastes, agricultural wastes and any other hazardous wastes leading to contamination of the ground Water and environment.

It will propose methodologies and guidelines for active participation of communities as well as government and non-government organization, and educational institutions in cleanliness campaigns.

The task force will ensure safe water flow free from wastes and contamination in the perennial streams to have safe water for aquatic and marine life.

It will also chalk out strategies for observance of cleanliness days, weeks, and months.

The take Force will like any other initiative which it will deem necessary to make the movement a real success.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

ECC allows sugar export of 1m tonnes

ECC allows sugar export of 1m tonnes
FBR goes after 169 wealthy non-filers, many more set to face 'hot pursuit'

FBR goes after 169 wealthy non-filers, many more set to face 'hot pursuit'
By elections in Sindh: 85 candidates to contest for national, provincial seats

By elections in Sindh: 85 candidates to contest for national, provincial seats
COAS General Bajwa arrives in Jordan on three-day visit

COAS General Bajwa arrives in Jordan on three-day visit
Load More load more

Spotlight

Bollywood celebrities pay their last respect to Krishna Raj Kapoor

Bollywood celebrities pay their last respect to Krishna Raj Kapoor

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
Tanushree Dutta claims receiving threats from far-right Hindu group

Tanushree Dutta claims receiving threats from far-right Hindu group
‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur