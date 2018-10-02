KP govt constitutes task force under 'Clean Pakistan Movement'

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has constituted a task force to be headed by provincial minister under “Clean Pakistan Movement.”

Minister for Local Government Shahram Khan Tarakai will lead the fourteen-member task force that will include administrative Secretaries of all the relevant departments, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

As per the terms of reference (ToRs) of the tasks force,the task force will develop and propose strategies for mass awareness on cleanliness of surroundings and public places throughout the province with special focus on the behavioral change of citizens.

The task force will also develop strategies for safe disposal of solid wastes including hospital wastes,industrial wastes, agricultural wastes and any other hazardous wastes leading to contamination of the ground Water and environment.

It will propose methodologies and guidelines for active participation of communities as well as government and non-government organization, and educational institutions in cleanliness campaigns.

The task force will ensure safe water flow free from wastes and contamination in the perennial streams to have safe water for aquatic and marine life.

It will also chalk out strategies for observance of cleanliness days, weeks, and months.

The take Force will like any other initiative which it will deem necessary to make the movement a real success.