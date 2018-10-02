Tue October 02, 2018
Pakistan

APP
October 2, 2018

Pakistan, Afghanistan to work together for confidence building: Afridi

ISLAMABAD: Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal Tuesday called on Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi and discussed existing bilateral relations between the two countries.

The minister said Pakistan and Afghanistan shared cultural and historical ties and expressed resolve that its efforts would continue for regional peace and stability.

Afridi said Pakistan and Afghanistan would have to work together for confidence building and remove misconceptions for well-being of people of the two countries.

“We will have to take collective decisions in national interests of the two nations,” he added.

Separately, the Afghan envoy tweet that he had a delightful conversation with the minister. 

"Today had a delightful conversation with Pak State Min for Interior, energetic & foresighted PTI leader @ShehryarAfridi1. Among other things we agreed on immediate steps to ease up the follow of people at all crossing points. Looking forward to our constructive future engagement," he tweeted.


