Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack at an election rally in Nangarhar, Afghanistan on Tuesday, that resulted in loss of precious lives and injuries to many others.



"We express our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives and pray for early recovery of the injured," ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement.

"We reiterate our strong condemnation of the terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and express solidarity with the people and Government of Afghanistan in this hour of grief. We believe, such cowardly acts cannot deter the people of Afghanistan from exercising their democratic right to elect their representatives."

Pakistan will continue supporting the Afghan people and the government for durable peace and security in the country, it added.