Tue October 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’
Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad

Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad
Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs
Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE
Can the PTI bell the cat?

Can the PTI bell the cat?
Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack at an election rally in Nangarhar, Afghanistan on Tuesday, that resulted in loss of precious lives and injuries to many others.

"We express our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives and pray for early recovery of the injured," ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement.

"We reiterate our strong condemnation of the terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and express solidarity with the people and Government of Afghanistan in this hour of grief. We believe, such cowardly acts cannot deter the people of Afghanistan from exercising their democratic right to elect their representatives."

Pakistan will continue supporting the Afghan people and the government for durable peace and security in the country, it added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Pakistan, Afghanistan to work together for confidence building: Afridi

Pakistan, Afghanistan to work together for confidence building: Afridi
Ex-MQM MNA Abidi opens new Pandora’s box on 2014 dharna

Ex-MQM MNA Abidi opens new Pandora’s box on 2014 dharna
Federal cabinet to induct four more ministers

Federal cabinet to induct four more ministers
Committee formed to administer public use of govt structures

Committee formed to administer public use of govt structures

Load More load more

Spotlight

Laser pioneers win Nobel Physics Prize

Laser pioneers win Nobel Physics Prize
US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
Tanushree Dutta claims receiving threats from far-right Hindu group

Tanushree Dutta claims receiving threats from far-right Hindu group
‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur