Tue October 02, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 2, 2018

Federal cabinet to induct four more ministers

Four more ministers are expected to be inducted in the Federal Cabinet, sources informed Geo News on Tuesday, October 2, 2018. Photo: PID File 
 

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet is expected to welcome four more ministers in its capacity, Geo news reported on Tuesday.

The final list of ministers will be passed under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s review on it, which states that two of the four new members will be federal ministers while the other two will assume office as ministers of state.

According to sources, senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Faisal Vawda will also be inducted in the Federal Cabinet, while former Mian Muhammad Soomro has also nodded at accepting the ministerial cloak.

Mr. Soomro had earlier declined an offer of becoming a state minister for privatization when the summary of the cabinet division was revealed to him in this regard only a few hours prior to the ceremony, which was scheduled on September 11.

His portfolio was not presented in factual description prior to the ceremony if Imran Khan intended to make Mr. Soomro a full-fledged minister or induct him as a state minister.

Currently, the cabinet is 32 members strong, including advisors.

