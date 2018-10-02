Tue October 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’
Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad

Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad
Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs
Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE
Can the PTI bell the cat?

Can the PTI bell the cat?
Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Committee formed to administer public use of govt structures

Under the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a National Oversight Committee has been established to administer the development on the public use of official state-owned structures.

In order to oversee implementation of the decisions taken by the Federal Government regarding adaptive re-use of public buildings with heritage value, the Prime Minister has written letters to all Governors, Chief Ministers and Federal Ministers under his own signatures.

He has stated in these letters that Pakistan is facing a huge economic crisis. Our total debt has soared to Rs.30 trillion and we are paying Rs.6 billion as daily interest payment. In this scenario, the ruling elite cannot afford the ostentatious life style which it was maintaining in the past.

He has shown the way by choosing to live in a modest house voluntarily, instead of residing in the palatial 1100 Kanals Prime Minister’s House. He also personally believes that public buildings presently under use as Governor’s Houses, Chief Ministers Houses, etc can be put to a more productive use by allowing access of the public to these buildings. He has advised all concerned public office holders to take action on future use of these buildings already approved by him on the recommendations of a committee of experts on priority basis as he would be monitoring the progress himself through the National History & Literary Heritage Division.

To oversee progress on the decisions, a National Oversight Committee has also been constituted as per following composition:

1. Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan (Chairman)

2. Mr. Shafqat Mahmood Minister for National History & Literary Heritage

3. Mr. Muhammad Azam Khan Secretary to the Prime Minister

4. Engr. Aamir Hasan Secretary, National History & Literary Heritage Division

5. Ms. Tehmina Janjua Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (For State Guest Houses)

6. Mr. Imran Zeb Khan Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Works (For Federal Government Properties)

7. Mr. Arshad Mirza Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (For Institution of Higher Learning, PM House)

8. Dr. Tariq Banuri Chairman, Higher Education Commission (For Institution of Higher Learning, PM House)

9. All Chief Secretaries (For Respective Provincial Government Properties)

It may be added that the Prime Minister has approved the following adaptive re-use of these public buildings Sr.# Name of the building; Future adaptive reuse; Action by time line.

1. Prime Minister’s House, Islamabad, approximately 1000 kanals of PM House and President House; Institute of Higher Learning/ Centre of excellence. Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training/HEC; 3 to 5 years.

2. Government House (Kashmir Point Murree); Boutique Hotel; Government of the Punjab through lease agreement after observing codal formalities; 45 days.

3. Punjab House (Pindi Point, Murree); Tourist Motel/ Tourist Complex; Government of the Punjab through lease agreement after observing codal formalities. 45 days

4. Punjab House and Governor House (Annexe) Rawalpindi; Institute of Information Technology/IT Park/Incubation Government of the Punjab; 3 Months 5. Governor House, Lahore

i). Building to be used as Heritage Museum and Art Gallery

ii). Grounds/Lawns/Parkland & Zoo open to Public.

iii). A fence similar to Bagh-e-Jinnah should replace boundary wall (On Mall Side).

iv). Boys & Girls School, VTI, Medical Centre, Laboratory, Library/Gym, Madrasa/Mosque will be fenced off.

v). A nominal ticket may be imposed. Government of the Punjab; 3 to 6 Months

6. Free Masons Hall (CM Office), Lahore; Crafts Museum/Conference Centre Government of the Punjab; 200 days

7. Chamba House, Lahore; New Governor House (Office & Residence of the Governor of Punjab); M/o Housing & Works to Handover to Punjab Government for Execution; 100 days

8. State Guest House, Lahore; Five Star Hotel on Lease basis through open bidding; Ministry of Foreign Affairs; 100 days.

9. Governor House, Karachi

i). Creating public activity spaces whilst providing access to gardens for public use.

ii). Conversion into Arts & Cultural Centre Federal Government /Government of Sindh i. 100 days ii. 3 years 10. State Guest House, Karachi; May be leased out to the private sector after completing all codal formalities for conversion into a High End Hotel Ministry of Foreign Affairs; 100 days

11. Qasr-e-Naz, Karachi; May be leased out to the private sector after completing all codal formalities for conversion into a hotel Ministry of Housing & Works; 100 days

12. Governor House, Peshawar;

i). Tribal and National History Museum

ii). Botanical Garden iii. Art Garden Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3 years

13. Governor House, Nathiagali; Boutique Hotel by leasing out to the private sector after observing all codal formalities; Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 100 days

14. Governor House, Quetta

i). Main Building: Museum (Currently, there is no Museum in Quetta)

ii). Annexe Building: Ethnography Display Museum iii). Lawns/Gardens may be converted into Ladies/Children Park with separate entrance; Government of Balochistan; 3 Months

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Pakistan, Afghanistan to work together for confidence building: Afridi

Pakistan, Afghanistan to work together for confidence building: Afridi
Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan
Ex-MQM MNA Abidi opens new Pandora’s box on 2014 dharna

Ex-MQM MNA Abidi opens new Pandora’s box on 2014 dharna
Federal cabinet to induct four more ministers

Federal cabinet to induct four more ministers
Load More load more

Spotlight

Laser pioneers win Nobel Physics Prize

Laser pioneers win Nobel Physics Prize
US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
Tanushree Dutta claims receiving threats from far-right Hindu group

Tanushree Dutta claims receiving threats from far-right Hindu group
‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur