Committee formed to administer public use of govt structures

Under the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a National Oversight Committee has been established to administer the development on the public use of official state-owned structures.

In order to oversee implementation of the decisions taken by the Federal Government regarding adaptive re-use of public buildings with heritage value, the Prime Minister has written letters to all Governors, Chief Ministers and Federal Ministers under his own signatures.

He has stated in these letters that Pakistan is facing a huge economic crisis. Our total debt has soared to Rs.30 trillion and we are paying Rs.6 billion as daily interest payment. In this scenario, the ruling elite cannot afford the ostentatious life style which it was maintaining in the past.

He has shown the way by choosing to live in a modest house voluntarily, instead of residing in the palatial 1100 Kanals Prime Minister’s House. He also personally believes that public buildings presently under use as Governor’s Houses, Chief Ministers Houses, etc can be put to a more productive use by allowing access of the public to these buildings. He has advised all concerned public office holders to take action on future use of these buildings already approved by him on the recommendations of a committee of experts on priority basis as he would be monitoring the progress himself through the National History & Literary Heritage Division.

To oversee progress on the decisions, a National Oversight Committee has also been constituted as per following composition:

1. Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan (Chairman)

2. Mr. Shafqat Mahmood Minister for National History & Literary Heritage

3. Mr. Muhammad Azam Khan Secretary to the Prime Minister

4. Engr. Aamir Hasan Secretary, National History & Literary Heritage Division

5. Ms. Tehmina Janjua Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (For State Guest Houses)

6. Mr. Imran Zeb Khan Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Works (For Federal Government Properties)

7. Mr. Arshad Mirza Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (For Institution of Higher Learning, PM House)

8. Dr. Tariq Banuri Chairman, Higher Education Commission (For Institution of Higher Learning, PM House)

9. All Chief Secretaries (For Respective Provincial Government Properties)

It may be added that the Prime Minister has approved the following adaptive re-use of these public buildings Sr.# Name of the building; Future adaptive reuse; Action by time line.

1. Prime Minister’s House, Islamabad, approximately 1000 kanals of PM House and President House; Institute of Higher Learning/ Centre of excellence. Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training/HEC; 3 to 5 years.

2. Government House (Kashmir Point Murree); Boutique Hotel; Government of the Punjab through lease agreement after observing codal formalities; 45 days.

3. Punjab House (Pindi Point, Murree); Tourist Motel/ Tourist Complex; Government of the Punjab through lease agreement after observing codal formalities. 45 days

4. Punjab House and Governor House (Annexe) Rawalpindi; Institute of Information Technology/IT Park/Incubation Government of the Punjab; 3 Months 5. Governor House, Lahore

i). Building to be used as Heritage Museum and Art Gallery

ii). Grounds/Lawns/Parkland & Zoo open to Public.

iii). A fence similar to Bagh-e-Jinnah should replace boundary wall (On Mall Side).

iv). Boys & Girls School, VTI, Medical Centre, Laboratory, Library/Gym, Madrasa/Mosque will be fenced off.

v). A nominal ticket may be imposed. Government of the Punjab; 3 to 6 Months

6. Free Masons Hall (CM Office), Lahore; Crafts Museum/Conference Centre Government of the Punjab; 200 days

7. Chamba House, Lahore; New Governor House (Office & Residence of the Governor of Punjab); M/o Housing & Works to Handover to Punjab Government for Execution; 100 days

8. State Guest House, Lahore; Five Star Hotel on Lease basis through open bidding; Ministry of Foreign Affairs; 100 days.

9. Governor House, Karachi

i). Creating public activity spaces whilst providing access to gardens for public use.

ii). Conversion into Arts & Cultural Centre Federal Government /Government of Sindh i. 100 days ii. 3 years 10. State Guest House, Karachi; May be leased out to the private sector after completing all codal formalities for conversion into a High End Hotel Ministry of Foreign Affairs; 100 days

11. Qasr-e-Naz, Karachi; May be leased out to the private sector after completing all codal formalities for conversion into a hotel Ministry of Housing & Works; 100 days

12. Governor House, Peshawar;

i). Tribal and National History Museum

ii). Botanical Garden iii. Art Garden Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3 years

13. Governor House, Nathiagali; Boutique Hotel by leasing out to the private sector after observing all codal formalities; Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 100 days

14. Governor House, Quetta

i). Main Building: Museum (Currently, there is no Museum in Quetta)

ii). Annexe Building: Ethnography Display Museum iii). Lawns/Gardens may be converted into Ladies/Children Park with separate entrance; Government of Balochistan; 3 Months