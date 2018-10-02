Tue October 02, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 2, 2018

Next two months are crucial in Punjab, claims Rana Mashood

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Mashood has claimed that the next two months are going to be crucial and his party will form the government in Punjab.

Talking to Geo News, Rana Mashood said, "Everyone knows how Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was given a majority." “The promises made with the independent candidates were not fulfilled therefore, they are being shamed in their constituencies.”

Without naming anyone, Rana Mashood said, "Now they have understood PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif was a better choice. The party who won the elections was considered as horse but it emerged as donkey."

Clarifying his recent interview, Mashood categorically denied reports of any deal between the institutions and his party.

The PML-N leader went on to say that conversations had taken place between the party and officials in institutions through which it was discovered that there was a growing sentiment of PTI not being able to deliver, Geo News reported.

He said next two months are crucial as by-elections will be held in this time duration, adding that incumbent government will be removed through court or by the people.

Lashing out at the PTI leadership, Rana Mashood said they had been lying about experts with them, however, sugar and fertilizer prices were increased for Jahangir Tareen.

Petrol and gas prices were also hiked, he added.

Talking to media, Information Minister  Fawad Chaudhry downplayed Mashood's revelations, saying PML leader had no standing to make such claims.

He also urged media not to give unnecessary hype to Mashood's claims.

On the other hand, PML-N spokesperson Marrium Aurangzeb has said that  claims made by Mashood were his personal opinion .

PML-N and its leadership do not have any link with Mashood's claims, adding that party has sought clarification from him.

