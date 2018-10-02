Tue October 02, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 2, 2018

Dr Asim Hussain allowed to travel abroad for treatment

KARACHI: An accountability court in Karachi has granted permission to former petroleum minister and close aide of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Dr Asim Hussain to travel abroad for treatment.

A petition was filed in the accountability court for treatment of Dr Asif Hussain abroad.

A surgeon's report was also submitted in the court along with the petition. "Dr Asim is unwell and he is in dire need to be treated abroad," the report says.

The court accepted the petition and allowed Dr Asim Hussain to travel abroad for treatment.

Dr Asim could travel for treatment between October 02 to October 30.

