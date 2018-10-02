Malala's portrait exhibited at National Portrait Gallery in London

Pakistan’s shining star Malala Yousafzai has scored herself a spot at London’s National Portrait Gallery, as revealed by her father on social media.



Ziauddin Yousafzai, proud father of the young Nobel Prize Laureate had turned to Twitter to reveal the portrait of the 21-year-old by artist Shirin Nishat at National Portrait Gallery in London, with a poem inscribed on it written by esteemed Pakhtun poet Rahmat Shah Sayel.

“Portrait of Malala by Shirin Nishat unveiled at NPG London. The poem inscribed on the portrait is written by the great Pushto poet Rahmat Shah Sayel,” read the tweet.

Yousafzai went on to laud the artist for paying accolades to the activist’s continual strive saying: “We are grateful to the artist for creating this wonderful piece of art depicting strength, resilience and courage.”

Furthermore he also shared a picture translating the text imprinted on the portrait of the poem.



