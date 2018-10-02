PAMI voices concern on 2018 Uniform Admission policy for MBBS and BDS

KARACHI: Pakistan Association of Private and Medical Institution (PAMI) President Dr Tariq Sohail has voiced concern on recently launched uniform admission policy, saying Medical and Dental Council and other stake holders didn’t take them on board on the issue.

According to new policy students from all over Pakistan having 60 percent marks in FSc are eligible for admission in private sector.

PAMI president said that last year Punjab Students merit for admission in medical colleges was on 92 percentage while Sindh Students merit stood on 78 percentage, adding that then how the admission can be given to lesser percentages.

Dr Sohail said; "In this scenario the students of the Sindh province will not get the admission in private sector medical colleges as they have less percentage from Punjab Students."

PAMI president further said; "We don’t have the right to interview or assist the candidate weather he /she would be able to bear the education expenses as Supreme Court fixed the fees Rs 950000 per year.

Earlier, addressing a press conference, Vice chancellor of Jinnah Sindh Medical University Dr Tariq Rafi Said; "It is the first time in the history of Medical and Dental colleges and Universities in Sindh, students will get admission from Uniform admission policy."

Dr Rafi said only Sindh domicile holder student are eligible to get the admission in public sector medical institutions while other provinces domicile holder are eligible to apply in private sector medical colleges and Universities, adding that only one entry test will be conducted for public and private sector medical colleges and universities.

According to Jinnah Sindh Medical University spokesman 1700 MBBS and 1000 BDS seats in public sector medical colleges and universities, while in entire Sindh more than 30000 students will take part in entry test, which will be held on 28th October. Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkar, Nawabshah and Larkana will be the five centers for entry test.

According to new admission policy some changes have also done for foreigner students quota as well, previously, students who did O and A levels they were eligible for admission on foreigners seats, but this time, students who have foreign nationality must have last two years education from their respective host country.