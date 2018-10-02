Tue October 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
‘China open to changes in BRI projects’

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’
Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs
Can the PTI bell the cat?

Can the PTI bell the cat?
Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP
ECP orders reelection in PP-217 Multan

ECP orders reelection in PP-217 Multan
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday

Pakistan

Khawar Khan
October 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PAMI voices concern on 2018 Uniform Admission policy for MBBS and BDS

KARACHI: Pakistan Association of Private and Medical Institution (PAMI) President Dr Tariq Sohail has voiced concern on recently launched uniform admission policy, saying Medical and Dental Council and other stake holders didn’t take them on board on the issue.

According to new policy students from all over Pakistan having 60 percent marks in FSc are eligible for admission in private sector.

PAMI president said that last year Punjab Students merit for admission in medical colleges was on 92 percentage while Sindh Students merit stood on 78 percentage, adding that then how the admission can be given to lesser percentages.

Dr Sohail said; "In this scenario the students of the Sindh province will not get the admission in private sector medical colleges as they have less percentage from Punjab Students."

PAMI president further said; "We don’t have the right to interview or assist the candidate weather he /she would be able to bear the education expenses as Supreme Court fixed the fees Rs 950000 per year.

Earlier, addressing a press conference, Vice chancellor of Jinnah Sindh Medical University Dr Tariq Rafi Said; "It is the first time in the history of Medical and Dental colleges and Universities in Sindh, students will get admission from Uniform admission policy."

Dr Rafi said only Sindh domicile holder student are eligible to get the admission in public sector medical institutions while other provinces domicile holder are eligible to apply in private sector medical colleges and Universities, adding that only one entry test will be conducted for public and private sector medical colleges and universities.

According to Jinnah Sindh Medical University spokesman 1700 MBBS and 1000 BDS seats in public sector medical colleges and universities, while  in entire Sindh more than 30000 students will take part in entry test, which will be held on 28th October. Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkar, Nawabshah and Larkana will be the five centers for entry test.

According to new admission policy some changes have also done for foreigner students quota as well, previously, students who did O and A levels they were eligible for admission on foreigners seats, but this time, students who have foreign nationality  must have last two years education from their respective host country.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi
Three hurt in blast near Matric Board Office

Three hurt in blast near Matric Board Office
After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account
Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan
Load More load more

Spotlight

PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera

PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew
Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges
WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’