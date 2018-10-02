Mon October 01, 2018
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Govt completes 255 mini hydropower projects, proposes 7 projects for inclusion in CPEC

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor's account?

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

$10 billion a year

India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi

300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

'China open to changes in BRI projects'

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 2, 2018

After Falooda vendor FIA finds Rs170 million in Jhang student’s bank account


MULTAN: A resident of  Jhang district of Punjab province   was beside himself with surprise when he discovered that an account in his name in a private bank contained  170 million rupees, it was a second case of the same nature as the first   emerged  in  Karachi on September 29.

As per details, after Karachi's Falooda vendor, a student on Monday found out that he had become an instant millionaire when he was told that Rs170 million stashed in a bank account under his name.

The account was traced by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) during its ongoing probe into fake accounts used for money laundering.

The student was reported to have said that he was completely unaware of the amount present in his account and got to know about it after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) summoned him.

It is also learnt that FIA has traced the person behind Karachi's Falooda vendor Abdul Qadir’s fake bank account.

FIA has also received clues that the account was being used to launder money to a person residing in Dubai. Further investigation into the matter is still underway.

On Sept 29, FIA had informed a street side falooda vendor about the presence of mammoth Rs2 billion cash in his account. Qadir had been left flabbergasted by FIA’s unforeseen disclosure and said that he was not aware of money being transferred to the account bearing his name.

