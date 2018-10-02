After Falooda vendor FIA finds Rs170 million in Jhang student’s bank account





MULTAN: A resident of Jhang district of Punjab province was beside himself with surprise when he discovered that an account in his name in a private bank contained 170 million rupees, it was a second case of the same nature as the first emerged in Karachi on September 29.



As per details, after Karachi's Falooda vendor, a student on Monday found out that he had become an instant millionaire when he was told that Rs170 million stashed in a bank account under his name.

The account was traced by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) during its ongoing probe into fake accounts used for money laundering.

The student was reported to have said that he was completely unaware of the amount present in his account and got to know about it after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) summoned him.

It is also learnt that FIA has traced the person behind Karachi's Falooda vendor Abdul Qadir’s fake bank account.

FIA has also received clues that the account was being used to launder money to a person residing in Dubai. Further investigation into the matter is still underway.

On Sept 29, FIA had informed a street side falooda vendor about the presence of mammoth Rs2 billion cash in his account. Qadir had been left flabbergasted by FIA’s unforeseen disclosure and said that he was not aware of money being transferred to the account bearing his name.