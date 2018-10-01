Mon October 01, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 1, 2018

Air Chief visits PAF's operational base

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan visited an Operational Air Base Monday.

The Air Chief also flew an exercise training mission in a fighter aircraft.

Later on, he interacted with the combat crew and appreciated their high level of enthusiasm and thorough professionalism.

He also lauded the operational readiness of PAF personnel at the base.   

