Information Ministry launches Twitter account for fact checking

ISLAMABAD: A Twitter account for spotting fake news has been launched by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in an attempt to take action against the prevalent trend of the circulation of unverified news.

The Twitter account with the handle @FakeNews_Buster posted its first tweet today sharing that the aim behind the move comes as an effort to uncover fabricated information actively being spread around the internet.

The objective of social media is information, education and knowledge sharing. It should be based on truth and should not spread fake news and disinformation to achieve ulterior motives. Otherwise, it will erode its credibility,” read the tweet.



Moreover, in another one of the tweets, social media users were urged to take responsibility over dispersion of made-up news: "Users of social media must realize that it is their collective responsibility to post information which is based on facts not rumors. The social media community must discourage those who are involved in disseminating #FakeNews. "

Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry also stated that the account would also take action against those dispersing the incorrect facts.

