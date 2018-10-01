Opposition disgruntled as govt invites Saudi Arabia to be third CPEC partner

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to make Saudi Arabia a partner in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and to give the Reko Dik mine project to them, has been greatly objected by senators of the opposition parties on Monday.

Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani expressed his displeasure during a session today stating that the Parliament should have been informed before the decision was made, Geo News reported.

He presented his objections with the government’s decision of making Saudi Arabia the third partner in CPEC, further questioning if CPEC was being reviewed or was under the process of diminished.

He complained of the Prime Minister not issuing any official statement but that of Saudi Arabia proposing to launch an oil refinery in Gwadar.

The PPP leader went on to go into discourse about the Reko Dik project stating that Balochistan’s leaders should’ve been involved in the decision considering Reko Dik is situated in their region.



He went on to term all of this as a violation of the Constitution.

Moreover, National Party’s Senator Hasil Bizenjo announced a protest against the verdict, adding that all members of his party would rail until a clarification is provided.

“Has the Balochistan Assembly dissolved that decisions for the province are being taken by the federal government,” he stated.