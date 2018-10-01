Mon October 01, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 1, 2018

Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) leader Khurram Nawaz Gandapur has made startling revelations regarding 2014 Islamabad sit-ins.

In a TV programme, Khurram Nawaz Gandapur disclosed that 'London Plan' was behind the 2014 sit-ins, adding that PTI Chairman Imran Khan, PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain called on PAT Chief Tahir-ul-Qadri in London.

The PAT leader further revealed that the meeting decided to topple to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.

It may be noted here that previously, all the parties had denied holding any such meeting secretly.

However, PTI leader Shah at one end dismissed London Plan, while on other side, he said meetings of political leaders was a matter of routine.

In August 2014, on the call of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and PAT, protesters had staged sit-in at Islamabad's D Chowk for over four months against alleged rigging in elections 2013.

The protesters were demanding the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif to tender resignation.

The sit-ins were ended after militant attack at Army Public School Peshawar to show solidarity with the victims.

