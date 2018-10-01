Mon October 01, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 1, 2018

Dogs inside new Islamabad Airport lounge lead to manager's suspension

ISLAMABAD: The new Islamabad Airport’s manager was handed a suspension after dogs were spotted roaming in the lounge, Geo News reported.

According to a Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson, four dogs were found wandering in the airport’s lounge area after which the suspension orders were given to the manager by the director general of CAA.

Furthermore, the director general has also directed that a probe be launched in regards to the matter.

The suspended manager Asghar Faheem stated that CAA holds the authority to take such measures while the inquiry will also be positively received by him.

On the other hand, experts have stated that the entrance of stray dogs inside the airport’s premises was a matter related to breach of security instead of a concern linked to management.

The new airport in the capital has been built with several security covers including sirens built with motion sensors as well as Airport Security Force, Rangers and the police personnel stationed at the grounds. 

