SIUT to open more centres across Pakistan: Dr Adeeb Rizvi

KARACHI: Dr Adeeb Rizvi has called for the opening of more centres of Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) around the country.

Founder of the center, Dr Rizvi announced in a video message that while the centres have expanded from Karachi to Larkana and Sukkur, they are striving to establish another in Lahore as well.

“It is important to do this because centres should be accessible for people and not be in one place. You have to take the facilities where they are required,” he stated.

The institute had been initiated in back in 1972 and started out as an eight-bed surgery ward in Karachi’s Civil Hospital and had later gone on to become a separate unit providing free medicinal care to those unable to afford treatment.