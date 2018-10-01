Mon October 01, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 1, 2018

Army top brass reviews geo-strategic environment, security situation

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired 214th Corps Commanders Conference at GHQ to review geo-strategic environment and security situation of the country including progress of ongoing stability operations under Operation Radd ul Fasaad.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the forum expressed its determination to carry forward stability achieved through successful Counter Terrorism operations towards enduring stability.

The Army Chief hailed intelligence agencies and all forces for maintenance of security during Muharram.

He also appraised the forum about his very successful visit to China.

The forum thanked people of Pakistan for honouring martyrs of Pakistan in a befitting manner on the eve of National Defence and Martyrs Day to whom we owe our peace and stability.

Comments

