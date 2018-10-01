Mon October 01, 2018
Pakistan

APP
October 1, 2018

Lahore-Faisalabad non stop train inaugurated

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Monday inaugurated a new non-stop train on the route of Lahore to Faisalabad at the Lahore Railway Station.

Talking to the media, he said that 10 new trains would be started within a target of 100 days, adding that Pakistan Railways would put in place measures to increase number of passengers from 50 million to 70 million.

The minister added that they would also increase the number of freight wagons from 12 to 15 in order to facilitate the people and make the department profitable.

The PR would take steps to acquire technology and equipment for running the trains safely in foggy weather conditions, he maintained.

Sheikh Rasheed said that soon a comprehensive briefing regarding railways would be given to Prime Minister (PM)Imran Khan and decisions would be made to further improve its performance.

He said, since Pakistan Railways was the backbone of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), new railway track would be laid till Gwadar under CPEC.

The minister said, they would adopt an international formula for the development and growth of the PR, adding that

Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) government would work for the progress and uplift of the people, however it should be given time to deliver and show its performance.

He said that the PTI came into power through peoples’ votes, adding the people of lower and middle class have attached high expectations to the PTI government.

PM has launched austerity campaign from himself to wipe out extravagant lifestyle in the country, he added.

The minister also appreciated the efforts of PR officials and officers in launching of this train within time.

The new train 119/Up-120/Down Faisalabad non-stop consisted of five economy coaches, a AC parlour, a business class and a AC standard. It will leave Lahore at 8:00am and reach Faisalabad at 10:00am. In the afternoon, the train will leave Faisalabad at 2:30pm and reach Lahore at 4:30pm.

The economy class fare was Rs 190, AC-standard Rs 400, parlour class Rs 500 and AC-business fare was Rs 600.

